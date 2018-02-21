Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Happy With Significant Away Goal After 1-1 Draw With Chelsea

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde declared himself "happy" to be returning to the Camp Nou with a significant away goal after his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

A fantastic goal from man of the match Willian put the Blues 1-0 up just after the hour mark but a horrible wayward pass from Andreas Christensen allowed Lionel Messi to pounce and score his first ever career goal against Chelsea.

 Valverde takes in the sights of Stamford Bridge!

Valverde takes in the sights of Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea were the better side and had more chances despite Barcelona's domination of the possession and passing stats but are now firm favourites to progress as they haven't lost at home in over a year and a half.

As quoted by Sky Sports in his post-match press conference, Valverde said: "The good thing is that we managed to get an error out of them and we got an equaliser. We go back to the Camp Nou happy.

"I think the equaliser was very important. They might be happy with the result and we have to be respectful of their style of play. They pressed us very high and made life difficult for us.

"It was a clash of styles. Two very different teams. We had lots of possession close to their area but after the first few minutes they began to start testing us on the counter-attack.