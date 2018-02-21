England Legend Gary Neville Reveals Biggest Career Gaffe With Man Utd & Three Lions

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has opened up about what he considers to be the biggest blunder during his long playing career with the Red Devils.

Neville admitted that he was branded with the nickname "Fiasco Da Gama" by his former teammate Paul Scholes after the World Club Championship in 2000.





The 43-year-old also claimed that losing a Manchester Derby in 2002 ranks highly in his list of career blunders, as well as games against Real Madrid and Leeds.

However, Neville shrugged off suggestions that his own goal for England against Croatia - where the ball bounced over the foot of Paul Robinson - should be high up on the list.





"That Robinson one wasn't a f***-up, it was just back luck," Neville told the United We Stand fanzine - quoted by the Mirror. "If you pass the ball back to the keeper and it goes over his foot, there's nothing you can do.

"Vasco Da Gama [when United lost the World Club Championship final 3-1 in 2000] was bad. That and the City one [when Neville lost the ball to Shaun Goater who scored in a 3-1 win at Maine Road in 2002] live long in the memory.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

"I was in Brazil when Scholesy texted me: 'How are you, Gaz? Fiasco Da Gama', the cheeky little bastard."

Neville made almost 600 Appearances for Manchester United before hanging up his boots in 2011 and was part of a squad that won 10 Premier League titles, three FA Cup's and two Champions League winners medals.