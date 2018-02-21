Everton Fans React to Davy Klaassen Birthday Tweet With Pleas for More Game Time

By 90Min
February 21, 2018

Everton fans have took to Twitter to demand Davy Klaassen be given a chance, after the official club account wished him a happy birthday.

The midfielder arrived in the summer as part of a spending spree to improve upon their seventh-placed finish last season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Klaassen linked up with fellow countryman Ronald Koeman on Merseyside, but failed to impress under the recently appointed Netherlands manager.

The Dutchman was instrumental in Ajax' Europa League run last season as well as their push for the Eredvisie title, but fell just short of both in the end.

Since taking over, Sam Allardyce has only handed Klaassen the one game in the win over Apollon Limassol, despite no serious injuries.

However, the former England manager has offered some hope to the ex-Ajax captain, as well as Sandro - another summer acquisition. 

With the Blues struggling in the league, fans are desperate the 25-year-old be given another chance to prove himself.

Nail. Hammer.

And there are many, many more.

