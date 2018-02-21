Everton Fans React to Davy Klaassen Birthday Tweet With Pleas for More Game Time

Everton fans have took to Twitter to demand Davy Klaassen be given a chance, after the official club account wished him a happy birthday.

The midfielder arrived in the summer as part of a spending spree to improve upon their seventh-placed finish last season.

Klaassen linked up with fellow countryman Ronald Koeman on Merseyside, but failed to impress under the recently appointed Netherlands manager.

The Dutchman was instrumental in Ajax' Europa League run last season as well as their push for the Eredvisie title, but fell just short of both in the end.

Since taking over, Sam Allardyce has only handed Klaassen the one game in the win over Apollon Limassol, despite no serious injuries.

However, the former England manager has offered some hope to the ex-Ajax captain, as well as Sandro - another summer acquisition.

With the Blues struggling in the league, fans are desperate the 25-year-old be given another chance to prove himself.

Play him please it’s depressing his photo is in a suit not our shirt — Simon J Villiers (@sjv_simon) February 21, 2018

This is the best thing the clubs done for him so far — Elliot Brim🔵 (@brimage_elliot) February 21, 2018

For the love of god give the fella a chance — Samuel and Thomas (@wearethetwins) February 21, 2018

Happy birthday Davy, hope you get a game soon pic.twitter.com/6qGbvez5xw — Dawn N (@waterbaby1) February 21, 2018

Fucking play him! Ajax captain to not even making the bench since September! Brass — Paddy Daniels (@PaddyD1878) February 21, 2018

Please remind me who this is again? Haven’t seen him for months — Ben (@BT_1878) February 21, 2018

Happy birthday Davy you’ll get your game just keep on working hard mate — mick shaw (@mick74efc) February 21, 2018

Give him a chance for gods sake!! — Nathan EFC (@Nathan_Dutton23) February 21, 2018

And there are many, many more.