Future Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keïta Sidelined With Thigh Strain for Unknown Period

By 90Min
February 21, 2018

RB Leipzig maestro Naby Keïta is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh strain in Monday night's Bundesliga defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.


Keïta was replaced soon after the hour mark by Emil Forsberg following a challenge which led him signalling to the bench for treatment.

Leipzig confirmed on Tuesday the Guinean international had suffered a strain in his right thigh, but say the intensity of the injury is "unclear" for the future.

In addition, club captain Willi Orban also sustained a deep cut to his right knee, but played the full match in Frankfurt.

Though it may be minor, the injury will undoubtedly have caught the attention of Liverpool, who will welcome Keïta in the summer, with Emre Can seemingly on the verge of leaving on a free.


It is likely, however, the midfielder will miss the second leg against Napoli, after helping his side carry a 3-1 lead to the Red Bull Arena.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now