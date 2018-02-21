The Hard Miles: Paul Lambert Says His Stoke City Squad Are Giving Him 'Everything'

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert told the Stoke Sentinel that he's been 'absolutely delighted with the effort that they're giving us [coaching staff]', as he looks to boost his squad's overall fitness ahead of the business end of the season.

The players have bought into his philosophy and ideas, but Lambert believes the fitness now needs to follow in order for them to be able to pull off his high-pressing tactics.

🗣️ Paul Lambert insists his Stoke City squad are not lacking in confidence as they aim to pull themselves out and above the Premier League relegation places.



👉 https://t.co/etT3Vi83h5#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NlPAgQcfRl — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 16, 2018

“They’re giving us everything that’s been in their bodies," Lambert said. "All the data suggests the same and when I look at what they’ve been giving, they’ve been on the front foot in games when maybe before it’s been a little bit different. I can’t fault their effort, it’s been right up there.

“They’ve given me everything they’ve got and with a little bit of luck, we’d have had a few more points.

“Realistically we should have got something at Bournemouth and we should have beaten Brighton. That would have been a hell of a start. But hey, these things sometimes go against you in football. I know we are good enough to climb to the table.”

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Discussing his football philosophy in further depth, it is clear that Lambert has a very strong belief in his own methods:

“There’s no right or wrong way to train or play football,” he said. “I’m not saying my way is the right way, it’s just my way. That’s all I’m saying. I would never criticise any manager or what happened beforehand. It’s a difficult job and all you can do is see what’s in front of you.

“That’s what I do, I look what’s in front of me and say what we can adjust – and that’s in my opinion, whether it’s right or wrong, that’s my opinion – and this is the way I want to play and the way I want to train.

“The players have been excellent. It’s like everything you might have teething problems at the beginning but after a few weeks they know the way I want to train, the level I want to be at. I think that is starting to register.”