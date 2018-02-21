Harry Maguire Vows That His Future Is With Leicester City Amid Links With Premier League's Big Clubs

Leicester defender Harry Maguire has stated that his future lies with the Foxes as he believes that they are a club on an ‘upward curve’.

The former Hull centre-back arrived at the King Power in the summer transfer window for £17m and has proved to be one of the bargains of the season after putting in some remarkable performances.

The England international – who received his first Three Lions call-up from Gareth Southgate in October last year – hasn’t missed a single minute in the Premier League this season, starting in all 27 matches.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

His reliability and consistency has attracted the utmost attention from some of the Premier League’s big clubs such as Manchester City and Manchester United. However, Maguire has come out and insisted that his future lies at Leicester.

“I knew when I joined Leicester it was a big team, a big club in the Premier League,” said Maguire (via Leicester Mercury).

“We have got a good owner who wants the club to move forward and upwards, instead of looking below us. I know the club is on an upward curve and, hopefully, I will be a part of that for the future.”

"The club is on an upward curve and, hopefully, I will be a part of that for the future." #lcfchttps://t.co/vB0ACpJpoM — Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) February 21, 2018

Maguire started his career with Sheffield United before making a switch to Hull City in 2014, where he went on to make 75 appearances for the Tigers.



The Foxes defender has proclaimed his love for the game and his defensive abilities and progress from League One to the Premier League in the space of six years.

Maguire said: “I want to keep clean sheets. I do like to play out from the back but, first and foremost, my job is to defend. I don’t take my eyes off that. I always get my game around defensively rather than on the ball.

“I have played three years in League One, so if you can’t head, kick, block then I don’t think I would be where I am now. I have played every Premier League game this season and near enough every one in the Cup. I want to play every game. Sometimes when the manager says you are being rested, you are disappointed. I want to keep playing every game.”