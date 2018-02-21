Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey has advised Manchester United and Arsenal to remain patient, as he continues his development as a player in Germany.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a target for a number of Europe's biggest clubs, after impressing in the Bundesliga since joining Leverkusen from Gent for €13.5m last summer.

But he has made clear that he is in no rush to secure a high-profile move at this early stage of his career.

“Leverkusen is perfect for me,” Bailey told Bild - quoted by Goal. “I want to develop and then I can take the next step.

“When I move to a big club, the people there will want to know me. I want to make a name for myself at the highest level.”

Bailey has been a standout performer for Leverkusen this season, scoring nine goals in 20 appearances.

He has helped Leverkusen reach the semifinals of the DFB Pokal this campaign, although the club's unfortunate moniker ‘Neverkusen’, in reference to their apparent inability to win trophies, still remains.

But the youngster has insisted that, should he and his teammates progress to the final, he will do everything he can to bring an end to the nickname.

“If we go to the cup final, we’ll win it, I promise,” he said. “That would be the end of Neverkusen.”

Victory in the competition would bring the club's first trophy since the DFB Pokal success of 1992-93.