It's Muller Time: Bayern Forward the Talisman as Stats Highlight Incredible Winning Run

Bayern Munich's stunning 5-0 demolition of Besiktas in the Champions League has all but confirmed their passage to the quarter finals already.

The Bundesliga giants thrashed their Turkish counterparts at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 tie, and will feel extremely confident about their chances of making it to the last eight.

The Bavarians have been on an incredible run of form since Jupp Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout back in September, and the veteran boss' methods have worked a treat judging by this latest record set after the win over Besiktas:

14 - @FCBayernEN have won their 14th consecutive match in all competitions, equaling their longest winning streak of all-time (from 1980). Unstoppable. #FCBBES @FCBayernUS pic.twitter.com/42Ga9tys4C — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 20, 2018

Quite incredible really, given how long that winning run has stood the test of time, but it goes to show how well Heynckes is managing his array of stars in the German capital.

Not to be outdone, however, another superb stat was unearthed by OptaJoe's Twitter account concerning Thomas Muller after the forward bagged a brace against the Super Lig side on home turf:

61 - Bayern Munich are previously unbeaten in their last 61 competitive matches that Thomas Müller has scored in (W58 D3). Formality. pic.twitter.com/qkfzdn4Tgu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018

(You may also be interested in Jupp Heynckes Admits Red Card Was a Big Factor as Bayern Take Firm Grip on UCL Tie With Besiktas)



That's even more remarkable. Muller hasn't exactly been setting the world alight over the past 18 months, but when he does score it usually leads to Bayern securing all three points or progressing in a cup competition.

Heynckes recently said Bayern aren't favourites to land the Champions League trophy this term, but judging by the above stats they have to be in contention.

