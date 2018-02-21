Liverpool Cast Their Eye Over In-Form Midfielder During Champions League Tie in Germany

Liverpool sent a scouting representative to watch Beşiktaş attacker Anderson Talisca during their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern on Tuesday night.

A report from turkish-football.com claims that the Reds were one of several clubs to have scouts present at the game, with 24-year-old Talisca their primary focus.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Talisca played the full 90 minutes, but did not score as his side were demolished 4-0 by the German giants.

Despite this though, Talisca has been on a fine run of form this season, which has caught the eye of senior figures at Liverpool.

The 24-year-old, who is currently on loan at Beşiktaş from Portugese side Benfica, has scored six goals in his last four league games for the Turkish side.

In all competitions this season, Talisca has scored 14 goals and has set up a further three.

James Rodriguez vs Anderson Talisca: Which South American attacking star are you backing to shine brightest in Germany tonight? pic.twitter.com/AWXS4a54za — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 20, 2018

The Brazilian, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, is flourishing in his loan spell and it's clear to see why Beşiktaş are keen on making it a permanent deal this summer.

Interest from Liverpool is not a recent development, as the club were linked with a move for Talisca back in April last year. It was claimed that Beşiktaş did not have the financial power to make his deal permanent, and it's hard to see how their circumstances could have changed on that front.

The forward, who stands at 6ft 3in, started his career with Brazilian side Bahia before switching to Benfica in 2014. He has drawn comparisons to Brazilian legend Rivaldo and has five caps for the Brazilian under-23 side.