Loaned Out Star James Rodriguez Claims He Has 'Only Good Memories' of Real Madrid

Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez has reminisced about his spell with Real Madrid, calling it a 'unique time' in his career.

The Colombian moved to Real Madrid for around £60m from AS Monaco after starring in the 2014 World Cup, but never really held down a starting spot at Los Blancos, and moved to Bayern Munich on loan in the summer of 2017.

He has shone since the move and is hoping to reignite his career in Germany. However, despite stalling in the Spanish capital, James only had positive things to say about his time with Real in an interview with UEFA,

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

''There are only good memories of my time in Madrid, it was three unique years in my career," he said, as reported by Marca.

''It was a dream come true to play there, one which every child has when you watch those big teams. The dream seems so far away, but as the years go by everything appears much closer, my time with Real Madrid will always stay with me.''





Playing at one of the world's top clubs brings all kinds of pressure and the Colombian held no shame in admitting it is not always an easy ride.

''At a club like Madrid there is a lot of pressure, you are always under the microscope. To play for Real you have to be prepared for everything, both mentally and on the pitch," he continued.





''It's a club that helped me grow in every single aspect, both inside and out.''





James - who has scored four and assisted six in the Bundesliga this season - was substituted in Bayern's 5-0 thumping of Besiktas on Tuesday due to a calf problem. He will be hoping the injury does not leave him sidelined for too long and he can continue his impressive stint in Germany.