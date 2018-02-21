Man Utd Gain Advantage in Congested Battle to Sign Lazio Defender Stefan de Vrij

Manchester United appear to have the advantage in the race to sign Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij.

The Mirror have reported that the Dutchman is "keen" on a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

De Vrij is expected to leave Lazio on a free transfer on the expiry of his contract after the Serie A club revealed they had withdrawn their offer of a new deal.

Just clocked Stefan de Vrij - whose name literally translates to Stefan the Free - will be a free agent in the summer. — Priya Ramesh (@Priya8Ramesh) February 20, 2018

United are amongst the forerunners in the battle to secure his signature, although they face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton.

Italian clubs Inter and Juventus are also believed to be interested in the in-demand Netherlands international.

“Lazio have withdrawn the proposal we made for a new contract to De Vrij. We are withdrawing, for reasons that we will explain later on," sporting director Igli Tare said.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

“It was a choice made after many months of negotiations, but there is also a limit to how things went.

"He has been an exemplary professional and we thank him for that, as well as what he'll do until the end of the season.

"He gave a lot to the club, just as we gave a great deal to him, but our paths will divide in June.

"We did things the right way, but things changed at the last moment. We no longer wish to continue along this path. The only thing certain is that in the world there are no lack of players.”