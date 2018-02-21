Martin Dubravka Eyes Permanent Newcastle Switch Following Debut in Man Utd Win

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has admitted that he is hoping to secure a permanent move to St James' Park when the summer transfer window opens.

The 29-year-old has only made one appearance for the Magpies so far this season but the Slovakia international was instrumental in securing all three points against Manchester United on February 11.

Martin Dubravka could save Dinosaurs from extinction. — Dream Boat (@Dreamboatdeux) February 11, 2018

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer recently revealed that Dubraka would cost Newcastle just £4m in the summer - a deal which fans would love to see get over the line - and the Sparta Praha loanee has admitted that he wants to stay at the club next season.

"It was a big opportunity for me to come to this big club with great history and very good players," Dubravka told the Shields Gazette.





"I was very happy and very satisfied that I could compete with the best players in the Premier League.

No hyperbole but I'm confident that Martin Dúbravka will be the first goalkeeper since Lev Yashin to win the Ballon d'Or. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 11, 2018

"I appreciate the opportunity, and I will try to do my best to stay. Hopefully, it will not just be a loan," he added.





"I really hope I get to stay longer than six months. It’s a huge opportunity for my life."

Dubravka was brought in by Rafa Benitez to help sure up Newcastle's defensive problems in January.

If the 29-year-old can keep up the level of performance he showed against Manchester United then the Magpies have a real chance of avoiding relegation and retaining their Premier League status.