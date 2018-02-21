Michy Batshuayi Produces Brilliant Tweets During Chelsea's Champions League Tie With Barcelona

Despite being sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, Michy Batshuayi enjoyed Chelsea's Champions League first leg tie with Barcelona on Tuesday night.

The Blues will head to the Nou Camp next month following a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in what was an intriguing tie.

Once again one of the star players for Chelsea was N'Golo Kante. The former Leicester City man had a quiet first half but was by far the most influential player in blue in the second half. His performance did not go unnoticed by fans and Batshuayi.

I see Ngolo everywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9SradxPsE — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018





Michy man 😂😂 — Chelsea HQ 🏆 (@Chelsea_HQ) February 20, 2018

The 24-year old also reacted to both goals with Chelsea taking the lead on 62 minutes through Willian but were pegged back by an away goal through Lionel Messi on 75 minutes.

IT HAD TO GO IN !!! 🚀🚀🚀 willyyyyy @willianborges88 🔥 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018

Proud of you boys @ChelseaFC 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 great game deserved better result #KTBFFH 🔵 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018

Batshuayi's tweets will please Chelsea fans who were disappointed to see him leave the club during the January transfer window. The Belgian international has scored three goals in his first three Bundesliga games for his new club and netted a brace in Dortmund's 3-2 Europa League win over Atalanta.





Batshuayi's new side currently find themselves 19 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich but they are unbeaten in the league since early December and face FC Augsburg in their next match on Monday.





As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte's side are currently facing a daunting fixture list with away fixtures against both Manchester clubs upcoming in the Premier League as well as the return leg against Barcelona.