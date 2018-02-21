Michy Batshuayi Produces Brilliant Tweets During Chelsea's Champions League Tie With Barcelona

By 90Min
February 21, 2018

Despite being sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, Michy Batshuayi enjoyed Chelsea's Champions League first leg tie with Barcelona on Tuesday night. 

The Blues will head to the Nou Camp next month following a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in what was an intriguing tie. 

Once again one of the star players for Chelsea was N'Golo Kante. The former Leicester City man had a quiet first half but was by far the most influential player in blue in the second half. His performance did not go unnoticed by fans and Batshuayi


The 24-year old also reacted to both goals with Chelsea taking the lead on 62 minutes through Willian but were pegged back by an away goal through Lionel Messi on 75 minutes.

Batshuayi's tweets will please Chelsea fans who were disappointed to see him leave the club during the January transfer window. The Belgian international has scored three goals in his first three Bundesliga games for his new club and netted a brace in Dortmund's 3-2 Europa League win over Atalanta.


Batshuayi's new side currently find themselves 19 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich but they are unbeaten in the league since early December and face FC Augsburg in their next match on Monday. 


As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte's side are currently facing a daunting fixture list with away fixtures against both Manchester clubs upcoming in the Premier League as well as the return leg against Barcelona. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now