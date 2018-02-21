Report Reveals Small Fee Sevilla Need to Pay to Buy Swansea Loan Signing Roque Mesa

Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa sealed a loan move to Sevilla in the closing days of the January transfer window. The Spaniard was considered surplus to requirements by new Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal and has been allowed to leave for the remainder of the season.

However, it has been revealed that Mesa's deal with Sevilla also contains an option for the club to sign the Swans midfielder permanently. A report from Mundo Deportivo has revealed that this sum is far lower than first expected.

Sevilla could acquire the long-term services of Mesa for just €7m. The option-to-buy was initially believed to be closer to the £11m Swansea paid to sign Mesa from Las Palmas last summer. Instead, they seem prepared to cut their losses and let Mesa leave for a reduced fee.

The 28-year-old made 16 appearances for Swansea this term, including nine starts in the Premier League. But since the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal in December, Mesa had only featured once in the league.

Roque Mesa's permanent move to Sevilla may not happen after his former club Las Palmas have stated that they will try to block the deal. The Canary Islands-based club say they will exercise their first refusal option on Mesa's proposed move to Sevilla.

Mesa was reportedly not interested in returning to his former club, and preferred a move to Champions League side Sevilla. However, Mesa must first prove his worth to Sevilla if he hopes that they will sign him to a permanent deal. He could find himself back in Wales at the end of the season.