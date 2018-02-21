Ryan Fraser Which of His Teammates Would Be First on His Bournemouth Team Sheet

Ryan Fraser has revealed his admiration for teammate Junior Stanislas, and claimed the former West Ham star would be his first pick in the lineup, if he were in manager Eddie Howe's shoes.

Fraser and Stanislas have linked up well in recent weeks, as Bournemouth's upturn in form has seen them climb to 10th in the Premier League table.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Fraser waxed lyrical about his midfield partner.

"He has everything and I think the gaffer thinks that as well. When he is fit I think he is the first name on the team sheet and he would be the first name on my team sheet," the Scottish international said.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Fraser went onto claim that Stanislas is different from many other players, including himself, in that his best attribute is to take and receive the ball in tough situations.

"I have done it sometimes where, if you are not having the best of games, you might shy away from certain situations," Fraser added. "He [Stanislas] might not have a brilliant game every game but he still wants the ball.

"He is technically unbelievable and he does his defensive work as well."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Since returning from his hamstring injury, both Fraser and Stanislas have featured in Bournemouth's last three fixtures - including wins against Chelsea and Stoke City.

The two Bournemouth wingers will look to help the Cherries continue their impressive run, as they take on Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.