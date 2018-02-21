'Sevilla Are Bottom 6 Premier League Side': Ray Wilkins Offers Bizarre Evaluation of La Liga Side

Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has outrageously claimed that Manchester United's Champions League Round of 16 opponents Sevilla are of equivalent quality to a bottom six Premier League squad; verifying his place in the not-so-exclusive club of football pundits who know absolutely nothing about the sport outside of the Premier League.

Wednesday night sees the Red Devils come up against fifth placed La Liga side Sevilla in what promises to be another entertaining evening of Champions League football, and while the league table will be Vincenzo Montella's main priority this season, progression in Europe is certainly not off the table.

However, according to former player turned (assistant) manager Wilkins, Montella's side are nowhere near good enough to compete against Jose Mourinho's side:

"I think it's tricky," Wilkins begins on his phone-in interview with TalkSPORT on Wedneday morning, discussing United's chances at reaching the quarter finals.

"I don't think it's anything that should really stand in the way is it? You know, where would Sevilla be in the Premier League? Bottom six? Probably."

It's genuinely comical. Wilkins has just compared Sevilla - a team that has won the Europa League three times in the last four seasons - to the likes of Huddersfield Town, Swansea and Stoke.

Surely this is just some wind-up publicity stunt from the increasingly irrelevant, failed Queen's Park Rangers manager; who is quite evidently still stuck in the 90s.

It's simply testament to how arrogant British pundits are with their Premier League bias. To put this into perspective, 2016 saw Sevilla pull Liverpool apart to claim the Europa League title. It's as if he's seen Swansea beat Jurgen Klopp's men last month and thought "yeah that's basically the same thing."

Fair enough, Ray.