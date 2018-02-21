Sevilla's Past Last 16 Record Enough to Give Man Utd Strong Hope Ahead of Crunch Tie

Manchester United resume their Champions League adventure on Wednesday night looking to get the better of Sevilla in the Last 16 and progress to the quarter finals of the elite competition for the first time since 2013/14 when David Moyes was manager.





Sevilla have top European pedigree, winning the Europa League/UEFA Cup on five occasions since 2006, but their Champions League record has been much less convincing.

This is the Andalucian club's fourth trip to the Last 16 and they have never been further after being knocked out by Fenerbahce in 2007/08, CSKA Moscow in 2009/10 and Leicester in 2016/17.

Research from LeoVegas Sport can reveal that Sevilla have lost 50% of the six games they have played at this stage. They have won only two of the legs, but both at home in the ties against Fenerbahce and Leicester - that should at least be something for United to think about ahead of this week's clash at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, famed for its atmosphere.

David Ramos/GettyImages

In the past, Sevilla have typically started Last 16 games strong, scoring most of their goals in this round in the first half of either leg - they have scored nine goals, but seven before half-time.

And while they score less in the second half, they also concede more as well, suggesting it may be in United's interest to initially try to keep things tight before pushing on later.

Keeping a clean sheet and getting an away goal would give United the perfect advantage ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next month.

(You may also be interested in 'Mourinho Reveals Champions League Was a Huge Factor in Alexis Sanchez Leaving Arsenal')