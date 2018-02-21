Steven Mounie Reveals 'Hairs Stand Up on Back of His Neck' When Huddersfield Fans Sing His Song

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie has been buoyed by both the club's recent spell of good form as well as the fans singing a new song for him.

Benin international Mounie believes that Huddersfield are ready to give everything to their relegation battle, as well as revealing the effect the fans new song has on him.

"I really like the new song that the fans have come up with," said the forward, as quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner. "When they sing it, it makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end."

Mounie is in a green patch of form, having netted three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions.





"I have been through a lot of obstacles," he added. "I have been injured which was frustrating and then sat on the bench sometimes. Now I’m starting to get going and I've hit some good form of late."





Five of Mounie's seven goals in all competitions this season have come with his head and the striker is determined to add to that tally.

"Headed goals are my speciality and so when the cross is good I like to score with my head," he said. "Hopefully I’ll score a few more goals before the season is out."

Huddersfield are out of the relegation zone by their skin of their teeth. Just a point above the bottom three places, the Terriers have recently broken a barren run of form where they had not won a league game since mid-December. An emphatic 4-1 over Bournemouth in their last league game has given Huddersfield new hope of survival.

Mounie added: "We can stay up after the performance we showed in the Bournemouth game. We took a lot of confidence from that fixture. We are ready to go into the next few games to give everything to stay in the Premier League."