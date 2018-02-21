Tottenham Centre-Back Ignoring Real Madrid Rumours After Snubbing Barca Last Summer

Tottenham defender Davinson Sánchez has distanced himself from rumours suggesting he could complete a transfer to Real Madrid after becoming the latest player linked with a move to the Spanish capital.





Sánchez only moved to Spurs during the summer of 2017 after an outstanding spell with Ajax. The Colombian has largely hit the ground running at Wembley this season and has unsurprisingly attracted interest from across Europe.

Thought for the most part, Davinson Sanchez was very impressive today. Has grown so much already under Pochettino. — Priya Ramesh (@Priya8Ramesh) February 13, 2018

However, the 21-year-old is eager to assure Tottenham fans that he is not thinking about the money in Spain and Sánchez is staying focused on his career in north London.





"I do not think about money or where it is," Sánchez told the Colombian branch of Fox Sports Radio.





"Right now, here in Tottenham, I am very good. I am playing every three to four days. I am being important in the team.





"As big as Madrid is, no matter how big a team are, that have won what they have won, if the conditions are not favourable for me, unfortunately, I cannot accept."

Sánchez admitted in January that he had snubbed a summer move to Barcelona before completing a move to Tottenham.

The Colombian was asked to move to the Blaugrana's second team rather than get a chance to impress in their first-team, something that played a huge part in rejecting the move to the Camp Nou.

Davinson sanchez plays like la masia product. — Abhi ☯️ (@MysticalKrooss) February 13, 2018

"There was an offer on the table, but you have to think about the conditions," he told Marca. "I had just won the Libertadores and had to go to Barcelona's second team.





"Although I was sure that I would finish up in the first team because I have a lot of confidence in me and my ability to achieve important things, I played 50 games at Ajax and [that was] what I needed."