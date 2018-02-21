Victor Lindelof Set for Showdown Talks With Jose Mourinho Concerning His Old Trafford Future

Manchester United centre half Victor Lindelof is reported to be concerned about his future at Old Trafford, and is seeking reassurances from manager Jose Mourinho, having not started a Premier League match since New Year's Day.

It's been a tricky start to life in the English top fligth for the former Benfica man. His £31m move from Portugal had pundits raving about his arrival, but some shaky performances in the United back line has shunned him onto the bench, and game time hasn't quite been as forthcoming as the Swede would've hoped.

And now, after reports have emerged of United's increased interest in signing Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, the 23-year-old is hoping to sit down with manager Jose Mourinho and discuss his role in the team.

“Victor wants to know which direction his early career is going here." A club source told the Sun.





“He hasn’t played on a regular basis for a while. His camp is a bit bemused why he hasn’t been playing more.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“Everyone knows about the early struggles but he has come on a lot since then and has worked really hard.

“Victor is a really strong trainer. He does not want to rock the boat at the club, he just wants reassurances.”

At 23, Lindelof still has plenty of time on his side to prove himself, and with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones coming under fire recently, he may well earn another chance soon.

The centre-back has featured in his side's last three FA Cup matches, playing the full 90 minutes in each and not conceding a single goal. It's also expected that Lindelof may be handed another opportunity to start against Sevilla in their Champions League last 16 tie.