Villarreal Defender Ruben Semedo's Latest Arrest Led to a Brilliant Tweet

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has reportedly been arrested for a third time in four months. This has led to calls for the defender to be released from his contract at the La Liga outfit despite the fact he only joined in the summer from Sporting Lisbon.

As pointed out on Twitter Semedo now has the same number of arrests as he does La Liga appearances in his debut season in Spain.

The 23-year old broke into the first team at his hometown Sporting CP in 2015 having previously had loan spells at Reus and Vitória Setúbal.





He made his debut in the Europa League and was sent off in the 1st leg of their Round of 32 tie against Bayer Leverkusen. He would make 31 appearances during the 2016/17 season as Sporting finished 3rd in the league earning them qualification to the Champions League.





Semedo was transferred to Villarreal in the summer for a fee around £12m but he is yet to make any sort of impact on the pitch at the club.

The Yellow Submarine seem to be coping just fine without him though and they are currently sat 6th in the table with Real Madrid, who occupy the final Champions League spot, in striking distance.





Villarreal drew their last league match on Sunday 1-1 away at Espanyol and face an uphill battle to make the last 16 of the Europa League as they trail 3-1 from the first leg against Lyon.

How much more Semedo will be involved at Villarreal remains unknown.