West Brom Still Interested in Marseille Midfielder Zambo Anguissa Despite €15m Bid Rejection

West Brom are reportedly still interested in signing Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, despite failing in a bid to sign the Cameroonian last summer.





According to French outlet La Provence (via Get French Football News), Anguissa has a number of Premier League admirers as he continues to impress on the French south coast. Watford, West Ham, and Newcastle were also said to be keen on the midfielder, but it was West Bromwich Albion who had a €15m bid rejected by the French club.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Marseille have had a stellar season in Ligue 1 this term. They are just a point behind second place Monaco and continue to battle for a Champions League place. 22-year-old Zambo Anguissa has put in some impressive performances in defensive midfield for Marseille.





He has made over 20 league appearances for the club this season, including a man of the match display in his last game against Bordeaux. playing alongside the experienced defensive midfielder Luis Gustavo, Zambo Anguissa has forged a strong partnership with the Brazilian. Marseille are currently on a run of 12 games unbeaten in all competitions.

André Zambo Anguissa: Man of the Match vs Bordeaux - Rating 8.28, Tackles 9, Aerials Won 5, Dribbles 2, Shots 1, Key Passes 1, Touches 115, Passes 89 @OM_English



Full player ratings: https://t.co/rqLnqZmiIq pic.twitter.com/YIRuooOuX4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 18, 2018

West Brom may struggle to attract the midfielder next summer given their current position. The Baggies are bottom of the Premier League table and seven points adrift of safety. Should West Brom be relegated at the end of the season, it is difficult to see Zambo Anguissa leave Marseille and European football for the Championship.



