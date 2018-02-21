Willian Admits He Is Still Friends With Former Boss Mourinho But Rules Out Reunion

Chelsea midfielder Willian has confessed that he remains friends with former boss Jose Mourinho, but insists he is focused on Chelsea and not reuniting with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

"He is my friend. I had a great time with him, but I am at Chelsea and he is now at Manchester United," said Willian (via Goal).

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Chelsea face tough trips to Manchester United and Manchester City before their return leg in Barcelona, but Willian has confidence in his side to do 'a great job'.

"They are difficult games. It is totally different to play in the Premier League to the Champions League," he said. "I think we can stay at this level and we can go to Old Trafford on Sunday and play another great game.

"We have to play in a similar way. Against Manchester United, I think we can do a great job.

“Against Manchester City, it will be like the game against Barcelona - they like to have the ball. We have to stay compact and use the same plan as we used against Barcelona. We can win these games. We will go there to try to win."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Brazilian hopes Chelsea can replicate their impressive display from their 2-1 away victory over Atlético Madrid in group stages.

He continued: “Of course, it was a great game, we played very well, we had a plan to come into this game. We were unlucky because we made a mistake and then we suffered an away goal but I think the result is still open.

"We can try to go there and win the game. It will be a completely different game, to play there is different. But if we go with the same mentality as we did against Atletico, we can go there with great spirit and win the game."