Zinedine Zidane Claims He Will Fight to Stay at Real Madrid 'Forever' Amid Doubts Over His Future

Zinedine Zidane has reiterated his desire to remain as Real Madrid manager amid doubts over his future, but has admitted he is taking things 'day by day'.

The former Ballon d'Or winner has experienced real pressure for the first time in his managerial career this season, after an unprecedented first 18 months in which he won consecutive Champions Leagues and La Liga.

After falling to 17 points behind Barcelona in the title race, with key stars including Cristiano Ronaldo underperforming domestically, many have questioned Zidane's position at the Bernabeu despite recent successes.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

While the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Joachim Low have been tipped to take over, and Sergio Ramos has hinted that Zidane could well take a break from management at the end of the campaign, the man himself is adamant he will not step aside.

"Sometimes when answering [questions about the future], there are doubts, but until I get tired of this job, I will continue," the Frenchman said as quoted by Marca.

"I'm fine here, I'm going to continue to fight. But I will say that I take it day by day. With a long contract or not, it is day by day, that is what helps me be strong.

"I'm going to fight to stay here forever. If I am to continue, before the end of the season I will tell you. Just before."

The Champions League round of 16 first leg win over Paris Saint-Germain, combined with an upturn in league form, has alleviated some of the pressure on Zidane and his team as they head into the business end of the season.



Real take on Leganes on Wednesday night as they attempt to consolidate their hold on a top four spot and gain ground on third-placed Valencia.