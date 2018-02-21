Zinedine Zidane Confirms Latest Injury as Luka Modric Joins Sidelined Real Madrid Trio

Luka Modrić has been ruled out of Real Madrid's squad that will take on Leganés on Wednesday after suffering a slight hamstring injury.





The Croatian midfielder will join the likes of Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Jesus Vallejo in the treatment room over the next week.





Despite this latest injury setback, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is confident that Modrić will return to their first-team in time for the second leg of their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

"Modrić's hamstring has played up a bit, but we are focused on getting him back quickly and we believe it’s nothing major," Zidane said on Tuesday, as quoted by Football Espana.





Madrid secured a vital victory over PSG in the first-leg of their European meeting, with a Cristiano Ronaldo brace putting Los Blancos in the driving seat ahead of their trip to the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid still have four crucial La Liga matches to come before their trip to Paris. Zidane's side host Deportivo Alavés just three days after their trip to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Wednesday.

Madrid will then travel to Catalonia to take on Espanyol before welcoming Getafe to the Santiago Bernabéu in early March.





Although a minor miracle would be required for Madrid to win the league this season, there is still a lot to play for in the race to qualify for the Champions League next season.