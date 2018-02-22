How to watch Arsenal vs. Ostersund in the first leg of their round-of-32 Europa League matchup on Thursday, February 22.
Arsenal hosts Ostersund on Thursday in Leg 2 of their Round of 32 Europa League matchup at the Emirates Stadium in London.
The Gunners took the first leg, 3–0, in Sweden last week. Nacho Monreal, a Sotirios Papagiannppoulos own goal and Mesut Ozil accounted for the scoring in the victory. In the Premier League, Arsenal sits eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea but has hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League if it can win the Europa League competition, much like Manchester United a season ago.
Arsenal will then face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final Sunday.
How to Watch
Game Time: Thursday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports 2, ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: Watch live Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.