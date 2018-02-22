Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill's World Cup Hopes in Doubt After Inconsistent Season With Blues

A report has claimed that Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is in danger of missing out on a place in England's World Cup squad, after his dismal form for the Blues has left his chances of representing the Three Lions in Russia this summer in doubt.

As claimed by the Times, England manager Gareth Southgate has become worried by the former Bolton Wanderers man's form for the Premier League champions this season - with a wealth of errors on the field causing Antonio Conte's side to give away precious points. Tellingly, Cahill was left out of the Chelsea side who drew 1-1 with Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, it is worth noting that the two-time Premier League champion has started all of the seven matches of Southgate's England reign so far, and also captained the Three Lions in their last friendly match against Germany. Now aged 32, the next World Cup is surely Cahill's last opportunity of achieving glory on the international stage.

A host of less experienced options could be tested by Southgate in England's build-up to the World Cup - when his side face the likes of the Netherlands, Italy and Nigeria in friendly matches. Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee both thought to be on England's radar, alongside the likes of Brighton's robust centre-back Lewis Dunk and Everton's Michael Keane.

Cahill's defensive errors have proved costly on numerous occasions for Chelsea this season - and his wayward performances in the Blues' shocking recent losses to Watford and Bournemouth in the Premier League appear to have been the last straw for Conte, who appears to now be favouring youngster Andreas Christensen as his replacement.

In other news, Blues talisman Eden Hazard has been reported to have aimed a veiled complaint at Conte, after claiming that he struggled in the 'false nine' position against Barcelona. The Belgian ace lead the line for his side in the big match, but stated after the match that he struggled to adjust to the position in which he was forced to challenge for the ball in the air.