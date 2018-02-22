Inter Set to Make Bayern Munich Superstar Their Top Summer Transfer Target

Serie A side Inter have made Bayern Munich star midfielder Arturo Vidal their number one transfer target for the summer, providing they qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

The San Siro outfit got off to a flying start this term, but a series of poor results have seen them drop out of the Champions League places to land in the fifth spot of the league standings.

They are, however, just one point behind fourth-placed Lazio and two adrift of third-placed AS Roma, while Napoli and Juventus continue to battle for the Scudetto at the top of the table.

Per Calciomercato, Inter have not given up hope of landing the Chilean, who has been playing for the Bundesliga giants since 2013 after making the switch from Juve. The report claims that they will make Vidal their chief summer target if they manage to qualify for Europe's top competition at the end of the current campaign.

The Suning Group are hopeful of landing at least two big names in the summer as they plan for a potential first season in the Champions League since they took over as owners.

Bryan Cristante, a midfielder on loan from Benfica at Atalanta, is understood to have already been identified as a secondary option should the club's move for Vidal fail.

Financial clout could become a problem for the Chinese company however, as the Chinese government is said to be cracking down on the way their companies invest on foreign soil by means of strict sanctions.