Man Utd Target Ivan Perišić Set to Leave Inter This Summer as Nerazzurri Plan Major Squad Overhaul

Reports from Italy have claimed that Serie A side Inter are planning to sell their winger Ivan Perišić at the end of the season, as the San Siro sleeping giants look to overhaul their current squad.

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the relationship between the Croatian and the club has remained frosty since the start of the season, when Inter refused to sell him to Manchester United.

With Red Devils boss José Mourinho looking to strengthen his side next season, he may well look to move again for the unsettled 29-year-old.

With Inter wary of falling foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, they could well look to sell a number of their top players in the summer - including the likes of Perišić and Argentine ace Mauro Icardi. Despite an impressive start to the season, Inter have fallen off in the Serie A title race, with Juventus and Napoli now battling it out for the league title in a two-horse race.

Although the Red Devils signed Alexis Sánchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window, United may well look to bring Perišić in, given his reputation as a reliable and creative midfielder.





The former Wolfsburg man has bagged seven goals and six assists in 24 matches for Luciano Spalletti's men, and could offer the Red Devils some real strength and depth in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Inter are rumoured to be weighing up a move for Lazio's Stefan de Vrij, who his club have confirmed will be released on a free transfer at the end of the season.





Man Utd and Liverpool are also interested in the robust Dutchman, who could well become the bargain of the window for whichever team are able to secure his signature.