Spanish Report Claims Liverpool Will Make Summer Swoop for Real Madrid Stopper

Liverpool are set to make a summer move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas - that's the bold claim made my Spanish publication Diario Gol.

Supposedly there are still lingering doubts over both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius - the latter of which has taken over as number one in recent weeks - and Costa Rica international Navas is apparently the solution to the club's ongoing problem position.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Diario Gol claim the Reds would have to pay £17.6m to prize Navas away from the Bernabeu, and state they are targeting him after being put off by Roma's £70m asking price for Brazilian stopper Alisson.

Earlier in the season, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said: "I'm always going to be with Keylor and Kiko [Casilla]. Kepa's [Arrizabalaga] a good goalkeeper, sure. There's no doubt about that. But he's not my goalkeeper.

"I’m sticking with Keylor and Kiko. We'll see what happens when they open the market. We'll see if any one comes and if they can, they can. But I've got Keylor and I'm happy with that."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The outlandish report from Diario Gol comes just a short time after manager Jurgen Klopp placed his faith in Karius, after dismissing the Jack Butland links.

He said: "It is not a case of 'get somebody else', it is get the right solution and the right solution is the one that we already have here.

"I saw a lot of good things in the games he played in the last few weeks and that is why he is in, but of course Loris has to deliver and he knows that."