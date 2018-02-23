José Mourinho is set to peacefully settle his feud with Antonio Conte as the two come head-to-head on Sunday afternoon, according to The Sun.

The two managers have been embroiled in a public war of words which had initially threatened to overshadow the importance of the weekend clash.

Mourinho instigated the feud - which started at the end of last year - by stating he does not "behave as a clown on the touchline", which was likely aimed aimed at Conte, as well as Jürgen Klopp.

The Chelsea manager took the criticism personally and stated his Manchester United counterpart was suffering from "senile dementia", though it was later claimed by the club that Conte meant to say amnesia.

Mourinho delivered a low-blow by stating he would never be "suspended for match-fixing", in relation to unproven scandals during Conte's time with Juventus, to which the Italian branded his rival "a little man".

However, it is to be believed Mourinho is eager to bury the hatchet and engage in the typical gesture of goodwill by shaking hands with Conte prior to kick-off - though Conte himself admitted on Friday that making up was not on his agenda. He said: “I’m not interested to speak about this topic. In the past both of us said things, OK.”

The Portuguese coach has also reportedly been involved in a confrontation with midfielder Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman's form somewhat take a dip in recent weeks.

Chelsea came out on top in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, with Alvaro Morata scoring the winner soon after the break. Only three points - and Liverpool - separate the two teams, but a win for United at the fortress of Old Trafford will reaffirm their chances of clinching a top-four finish.