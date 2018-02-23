Dortmund Youngster Jadon Sancho Claims Playing in Front of Yellow Wall 'Is a Dream Come True'

Jadon Sancho has called playing for Borussia Dortmund 'a dream come true', while insisting he isn't fazed by the opportunity in front of him.

The 17-year-old made the unusual leap for a young English player of switching the comforts of home for a foreign league, when he signed for Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer.

Immediately, Sancho - who won the 2017 Under-17 World Cup with England - was handed with the burden of assuming the number seven shirt for his new club, after Ousmane Dembele left for Barcelona.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Despite the pressure of the new environment, the wonderkid has flourished in his short spell with die Schwarzgelben, having featured in six Bundesliga matches.

Frequently snubbed by Peter Bosz, Sancho made his first start soon after the Dutchman's sacking in the goalless draw to VfL Wolfsburg. A week later, the forward assisted Shinji Kagawa's equaliser against Hertha BSC with a brilliant cross. His other start came in the stalemate against SC Freiburg.





Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Sancho spoke highly of his new life in the Ruhrpott.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"To play for the first team, in front of the Yellow Wall, is a dream come true," he said. "I would have taken any number, but getting seven was a big boost to my confidence.

"It doesn't faze me. It is about coming here and proving myself. That is why I am here."

The teenager has been praised for moving to a club to seek playing opportunities, having reportedly rejected the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in favour of Dortmund.

We have a winner! Your January #BLRookie of the month is @BVB's skilful little history-maker 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Get to know Jadon @Sanchooo10 👉 https://t.co/c0LiR4qlvN ⌚ pic.twitter.com/k2ZdOFbzty — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 13, 2018

Sancho's three standout performances in January earned him the Bundesliga rookie of the month accolade and he is thankful for the backing.

"It is good to have the support I have. I am blessed that I have family around me wishing me good things."

The England youth international had to watch Dortmund progress to the Europa League round of sixteen from the sidelines, having picked up an ankle ligament injury during the win over FC Köln.