Juventus 'Plot' Audacious Pogba Reunion as Mourinho Rift Rumours Refuse to Go Away

Juventus are monitoring Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United as they weigh up a shock reunion with their former star.

Tuttosport has alleged that the superstar midfielder could even make his way back to Turin, after his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho reportedly broke down in recent weeks.

United brought Pogba home for a then world record fee of £89m 18 months ago, after he had initially left Old Trafford to join I Bianconeri on a free transfer back in 2012.

However, there have been reports of a tense stand off between Pogba and Mourinho as the latter grows frustrated at his key man's inability to perform his defensive duties as well as his attacking ones.

Reports claim, Pogba wishes to affect matches further up the pitch and forego having to defend as much as he is being asked to - a desire that Mourinho is unwilling to sanction.

That has led to a strained relationship growing between the pair and, after the France international was left on the bench for the Champions League draw with Sevilla on Wednesday, speculation is now linking Pogba with a move away from the Premier League giants.

Rumours of a potential (if highly improbable) £53m buy-back clause in Pogba's contract are the reason behind Juventus' apparent interest in bringing him back to Italy, and the club's fanbase have already taken to social media with the tagline '#PogBack' in an effort to convince Juve to poach him away.

However, Max Allegri's men would face fierce competition for Pogba's signature if he became available for transfer, with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid also said to be keeping tabs on the developing situation at United.

Juve could also be priced out of a move for Pogba due to his current wage packet - something Los Blancos would have no problem stumping up - but it is unclear just how much truth there is to the rift between Pogba and Mourinho.

Given Mourinho's tendency to fall out and make up with his stars, Pogba could be back in from the cold within weeks and pour cold water on any of these rumours as a result.

