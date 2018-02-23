'Most Overrated Player on the Planet': Roy Keane Doesn't Hold Back in Criticism of Jack Wilshere

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named Jack Wilshere as 'the most overrated player' in the world, after Arsenal limped into the last 16 of the Europa League despite a defeat to Östersunds FK.

Despite losing at the Emirates on Thursday night, the Gunners' 3-0 win in Sweden last week in the first leg ensures they go through as 4-2 aggregate winners.

Wilshere played 76 minutes of the defeat, while Keane - who was on punditry duty for ITV - was appalled by the midfielder's performance.

Speaking to ITV, as quoted by the via the Metro on Wilshere's performance, Keane did not hold back his criticism, saying: "I always think, when Wilshere's your captain, to me, probably the most overrated player on the planet.

"And they got lucky with the result at the end of it. But if you start a game slowly, no matter how good you are, it’s hard to get going. You can’t just switch it on and off."

On Arsenal's performance, he added: "Where do I start? I think Arsenal are a great example on how not to start a game of football.

"We can talk about being a shambles but they're so slow out of the blocks - poor attitude.

"The manager summed it up. No energy, no desire, you’re looking for your senior players to lead by example."

Wilshere himself was also critical of the Gunners' performance, saying that they may have 'underestimated' their opponents.

The England international said after the loss: "We were nowhere near it, weren’t good enough. We improved a little bit in the second-half but we still weren’t good enough.

"But we’re through and that’s all the counts, we’ll see who we get tomorrow and then we’ve got a big game on Sunday so we have to focus on that.

"Maybe we underestimated them a bit but the main thing is we’re through. We know we weren’t good enough tonight and we’ll accept that and move on."

Since his return from injury, Wilshere has enjoyed a run of games in Arsene Wenger's side, contributing two goals and three assists in all competitions.