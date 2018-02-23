Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to extend his stay with the club until 2021 in a deal that will see his yearly salary rocket from £16m to almost £19.5m, according to reports.

The 47-year-old was insistent when securing his place at the Etihad Stadium that he would continue to work on a fixed three-year deal, similar to that of his time with Bayer Munich.

However, according to The Sun, after being left impressed with the Citizens' commitment to his cause, that ideology has changed, and owner Sheikh Mansour has instructed his chiefs to hammer out a new agreement.

The report claims that the result from the four-month-long process will see Guardiola receive an around £3.5m increase in his yearly pay packet, however, the former midfielder will only put his name to the contract if his backroom and support staff are promised the same percentage rise.

It is also said that City will make the announcement after the ex-Barcelona coach picks up his first piece of silverware, which could come as soon as this weekend when the North West giants travel to Wembley Stadium to tackle Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

The highly-acclaimed manager recently showed his desire to remain in the region by, alongside club executives Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain, investing in a new city-center paella restaurant - Tast Cuina Catalana.

The venture further stated Guardiola's happiness in England, which comes in addition to his purchase of the apartment he and his family had been living in since his arrival in 2016 last year.