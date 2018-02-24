Anthony Martial Emerges as Surprise Tottenham Target After Man Utd Contract Talks Stall

Anthony Martial has been linked with a shock summer move to Tottenham after reports emerged claiming the Frenchman's contract negotiations with Manchester United have come to 'a standstill'.

The 22-year-old has found life at Old Trafford tough going under Jose Mourinho having been rotated through the squad with regularity in the last two seasons, resulting in Martial to consider his options as he is unhappy with his limited role at the club, according to RMC Sport.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Having signed for United in 2015 for a fee which could rise to £57.6m, Martial was tipped for stardom on the red side of Manchester and impressed in his early days under Louis van Gaal - scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in his first year at the club.

However, the rise of Marcus Rashford and the recent signing of Alexis Sanchez has ensured Martial's place in United's starting eleven is all but assured.

United still have the option to extend his current contract - set to expire in 2019 - by a further year, but the French outlet have reported that Martial's representatives expected to be tabled a new and improved deal after his agent met with the club in December - but nothing arrived.

I support a club that is getting held to ransom by Marouane Fellaini yet still haven’t offered Anthony Martial a new contract. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 23, 2018

It is said to have 'astonished' the France international who feels it shows a lack of recognition for what he can offer the club, resulting in him weighing up his future options which has seen him stall a purchase for a new house in Manchester.





Speculation is rife over Tottenham's interest in the forward as the report claims the north London side have been 'courting' Martial after receiving wind of his unease over the contract saga with United.

The talent the 22-year-old possesses ensures Spurs are not the only side interested in his services as Inter are said to be one of several other European clubs keeping tabs on the situation.





(You may also be interested in Juventus 'Plot' Audacious Pogba Reunion as Mourinho Rift Rumours Refuse to Go Away)