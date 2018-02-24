Bayern Munich was unable to secure a 15th consecutive win across all competitions - what would have been a new club record - when Jupp Heynckes' side found themselves frustrated in a stalemate against Hertha BSC.

The Bavarians’ draw has, however, extended their lead over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table to 20 points, with Eintracht's Frankfurt's defeat away at Stuttgart on Saturday keeping Peter Stöger's side in second place.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium throughout the game and neither side were able to show their quality in what was - at the start of the match at least - a rather tame atmosphere for Bundesliga standards.

Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben saw close-range efforts kept out early on by Rune Jarstein and Jordan Torunarigha respectively, with Niklas Stark's wayward header proving to be Hertha's only chance of the opening stages of the match.

Franck Ribéry missed the hosts' best opportunity of the first half, with Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels also wasting opportunities before the half-time whistle.

David Alaba came close to opening the scoring just four minutes into the second-half but his free-kick was well saved by Jarstein.

Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski were also struggling to find a way past Hertha's Norweigan goalkeeper in what proved to be a goal shy afternoon for most of the Bundesliga.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The introductions of Kingsley Coman, Sandro Wagner and Arturo Vidal offered Bayern a different dimension in attack but the Bavarians continued to be frustrated by the valiant Hertha defending.

Peter Pekarík and Valentino Lazaro had Hertha's best opportunities of the second-half but Sven Ulreich remained largely untroubled throughout the 90 minutes.

Hopeful penalty appeals and speculative long-range efforts from Bayern Munich saw out the late stages of an underwhelming match and the Bavarians were forced to settle with a point on matchday 24.