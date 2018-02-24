David Moyes Issues Warning to West Ham Star Marco Arnautovic to Keep Forward Level Headed

West Ham manager David Moyes has made it clear to Marko Arnautovic that the forward will not be allowed to slack and regress back to his poor form at the start of the current campaign.

The £25m signing has been superb for West Ham as they look to avoid the drop and have scored seven goals in 11 games since November.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

He is now thought to be the favourite to win the ‘Hammer of the Year’ award at the club, which is quite the turnaround given his unimpressive displays under former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.

Moye’s tough-love management style have been hugely effective with Arnautovic over the last few months and the manager said during his Friday press conference that the Austrian could play for any team in the world, provided he stays level-headed.

"I think that if he keeps form, doesn't lose his focus and doesn't go back to the way he was then he could play for any team. He has shown he can and long may it continue," Moyes said (via Football.London)

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"I am saying it because I want him to hear it. If I think he is stepping back to how he was before I got here then I am not going to have it, I told him that. He's too good now and we need him.

"I think his play has been consistent, he has contributed in scoring and making goals, effort has been very good, very high work ethic in the games so if he keeps it up we will be more than happy."