Juventus Star Set to Miss Tottenham Clash After Suffering Fresh Injury

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi will miss the crucial Champions League clash with Tottenham in the round of 32 after picking up a fresh injury last week.





The 24-year-old picked up suspected knee ligament damage during Juve’s Serie A win over Torino, with forward Gonzalo Higuain also suffering an ankle knock.

"Bernardeschi will be revaluated in 20 days," Juve boss Max Allegri told a press conference.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"If by that time the conservative treatment has achieved results, good, otherwise we'll have to decide whether to operate or not."

Allegri added: "Higuain hasn't trained since (Torino) and only worked separately from the squad, so it's very unlikely he'll be able to play tomorrow."

Juventus will travel to Wembley on March 7th having already been held to a 2-2 draw in Turin last week.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

With Spurs having scored two away goals, Juve will do everything in their power to keep a clean sheet or their qualification chances could all but disappear.

Paulo Dybala also made his return after suffering a thigh strain, but only came off the bench against Torino.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"It's unthinkable that Dybala could be ready after 40-45 days out to play 90 minutes. He played around half-a-hour against Torino, so it's about finding the right fitness levels in a decisive moment of the season.

"Tomorrow we’ll certainly start Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic, then we'll see between Stefano Sturaro, Claudio Marchisio or Rodrigo Bentancur.