Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City: Jack Butland Howler Rescues Point for Foxes

Stoke City remain 19th in the Premier League after Jack Butland's late howler denied them their first away win in 10 league matches, in a game which ended 1-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring for the visitors with the first real chance of the game in the 43rd minute when he curled a shot beyond Schmeichel from 20 yards out.





In the second half, Stoke were looking comfortable until Jack Butland inadvertently palmed Marc Albrighton's cross into his own net. From thereon, the Foxes pushed for a winner but were denied both by the woodwork and some excellent keeping from Butland.

Leicester had the brighter opening of the two teams and nearly took the lead following a succession of corners. Albrighton's whipped delivery from the left was headed away by Stoke's Cameron, but his clearance fell to an unmarked Matty James who struck an effort which flew over the bar from 17 yards out.

The visitors had had their first shot on target in the 12th minute. Chilwell passed out from the back to Mahrez but the Algerian's touch was heavy and allowed Ndiaye to nick the ball. The Senegalese international drove forward and hit a low driven shot from just outside the box, but Schmeichel was able to make a comfortable save down to his left.

Following the lively start, the game developed into a scrap with neither team able to control the midfield. Leicester were looking the most dangerous down their right with the returning Mahrez providing a number of inviting crosses. Stoke, on the other hand, looked most likely to score from a set piece with the Foxes defence looking a little shaky.

The visitors took the lead with the first real chance of the game two minutes from half-time. Joe Allen robbed the ball off Ndidi on the left and played a simple pass to Shaqiri. The Swiss international drove forwards to the edge of the box - with the Leicester defence backing off - and subsequently curled a low shot into the far-right corner for his third goal in as many games.

The Potters nearly doubled their lead in the 55th minute following a mistake from Schmeichel. The keeper mishit his clearance to Joe Allen who quickly prodded the ball to Shaqiri, the Swiss international subsequently hit an effort from 40 yards out but it bounced just wide of the open goal.

In the 70th minute Leicester somehow equalised thanks to a Jack Butland howler. Mahrez's through ball sent Albrighton away down the right, the winger's powerful cross looked to be heading straight into Butland's arms at the near post but the keeper got it all wrong and instead the ball deflected off his gloves and into the goal.

Leicester nearly took the lead 10 minutes later but were denied by some excellent goalkeeping from Butland. Albrighton's corner on the right broke to Mahrez inside the box, who curled a powerful effort which flew through a number of bodies and looked destined to end up in the net until Butland somehow clawed it away.

Just moments later, the ball fell to Harry Maguire who was completely unmarked six yards out on the right side of the box, the defender subsequent shot smashed off the crossbar via Butland's fingers.

Leicester were now pushing for the winner and Mahrez probably should have scored in the 88th minute when he latched onto Charlie Adam's header, but his attempt to chip Butland from five yards out was excellently blocked by Zouma.

A minute later and the Foxes were again denied by the woodwork in what was the final chance of the game. Mahrez whipped in a corner from the right and Matty James managed to get a flick on at the near post but his header bounced off the back and into Butland's hands.