Liverpool Fans React Angrily on Twitter to New FIFA 18 Rating for Star Man Roberto Firmino

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily towards star man Roberto Firmino's new FIFA 18 rating.

At the mid-way point of every season FIFA do a ratings refresh were players who have performed better than their rating given to them at the start of the season are upgraded. Liverpool's Firmino has been brilliant this season, and it wasn't a surprise to see the Brazilian get an upgrade.

All the way ☝️. Here is the @premierleague #RatingsRefresh live now in packs → https://t.co/0tZDdCDgvj. Next league coming this Sunday. #FUT pic.twitter.com/JVPC34r4aK — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 23, 2018

However, after the full ratings refresh had been released Liverpool fans went into meltdown after they realized that Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata had been given a better rating than Firmino, and the fans took to Twitter to express their anger.

Firmino-84 Morata-85, are you alright EA? — Luke 🇬🇧 (@FieryFirmino) February 23, 2018

Morata 85 Firmino 84 this is a joke 😂😂😂😂🔴 — JOAKIM’94 📍🇸🇪 (@kidfromsthlm) February 23, 2018

Morata at the same rating as Salah, and higher than Firmino



May I speak to your manager @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/zwrdARY5yH — april medgate (@god_hates_jags) February 23, 2018

(You may also be interested in Owen Hargreaves Urges Liverpool to Make a Statement of Intent by Signing 'Brilliant' Stopper)

In all competitions this season Firmino has 22 goals and nine assists, and as for Morata the Spaniard has 12 goals and five assists in all competitions. Based on statistics alone the Brazilian should be higher than the Spaniard who after a short spell out with injury has been under-performing since the start of the year.

Despite the anger towards FIFA 18 from the Liverpool fans, the supporters of the Merseyside club may have the last laugh as after a 5-0 win in their Champions League first leg tie against Porto Liverpool are all but guaranteed a place in the last eight of the competition.

As for Chelsea however, after a valiant display against Barcelona they eventually ended up drawing 1-1, and it is very likely that they will be knocked out of the competition with the Blues set to travel to the Nou Camp in the coming weeks.