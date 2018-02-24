Tottenham Youngster Being Targeted by Bundesliga Side After Hitting Great Run of Form

Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths, who is being targeted by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, has bagged himself yet another hat-trick.





The English centre-forward has been on fire for Tottenham under-18's this season and has since brought interest in his signature among top European clubs, mainly RB Leipzig.





At just 17-years-old, Griffiths is far from the finished article, but this week he shone again, scoring yet another hat-trick in his side's 4-0 win over Reading.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

RB Leipzig's head of recruitment Paul Mitchell is hoping his former ties with the North London club will give Leipzig an advantage in capturing Griffiths, and his latest goal-scoring exploits will only further strengthen the German club's interest in him.

Griffiths has now scored a very impressive 22 goals in just 20 appearances this season but it is worth noting that youth leagues are far different from playing at senior level.

Moving to a club in the top tier of German football would be a huge risk for Griffiths development and although it could pay off, the chances of him getting regular minutes is fairly slim.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Due to not yet being 18, Griffiths is not professional yet and Leipzig are exploring the idea of nabbing the youngster off of Tottenham before they secure him on a professional deal.

Spurs themselves will not want to lose a player who appears to have so much potential after the success they have had bringing through other academy prospects in recent years such as Harry Winks and Harry Kane.