Arsenal Receive Huge Boost in Pursuit of Lyon Talisman as Barcelona Pull Out of Transfer Race

Arsenal have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Lyon superstar Nabil Fekir, after Barcelona have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign the French international.

As reported by the Mirror, Barcelona's recent recruitment of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and Arthur from Grêmio has seen their manager Erneste Valverde become content with his midfield options, and won't pursue a move for the Lyon number ten in the summer. Arsenal are now thought to be in the deriving seat to sign Fekir, who has been in sensational form for his side this season.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

The tenacious 24-year old has racked up an impressive 21 goals and seven assists from midfield across all competitions for Les Gones during the 2017/18 campaign - a run of form that his been pivotal in seeing his side maintain comfortable fourth-place standing in the table. Fekir has been hotly tipped to leave Lyon in the summer, as he looks to develop his career.





Wenger already has attacking playmakers Mesut Özil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at his disposal, but could look to bring in Fekir to form a formidable front-three behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season. However, the Gunners could well miss out on Champions League qualification again this season, which could put the former Saint-Priest man off the move.

Meanwhile, Arsenal look set to see their pursuit of Bordeaux winger Malcom end in disappointment, as Bayern Munich are strongly rumoured to have moved ahead of both the Gunners and Spurs in their quest to sign the talented Brazilian. With both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery out of contract this summer, Bayern have earmarked Malcom as the ideal successor.



