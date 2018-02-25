Barcelona Duo Doubts for Chelsea Second Leg After Injuries in Win Over Girona

Barcelona could be without Gerard Pique and Nelson Semedo for the upcoming clash with Chelsea after both were forced off with injuries during Sunday's 6-1 La Liga win over Girona.

The former was replaced just after the hour mark by Thomas Vermaelen having been treated on the pitch.

Semedo, meanwhile, was forced off late in the game, by which point coach Ernesto Valverde had made all three of his substitutions.

85: Semedo has pulled up injured and left the field at Camp Nou #BarçaGirona pic.twitter.com/hwbZwK1ySP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 24, 2018

The full-back appeared to be clutching his hamstring, although the extent of the injury remains to be seen.

No verdict has yet been given on Pique, who played the game wearing knee strapping which suggested at fitness problems.

Barcelona host Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash next month, with the tie currently level at 1-1.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The Blaugrana are next in action on Thursday with a trip to lowly Las Palmas in La Liga.

They comfortably overcame Girona at the Nou Camp on Sunday thanks to a hat-trick from Luis Suarez and a brace from Lionel Messi. Philippe Coutinho was also on the scoresheet with an impressive long-range strike.

“It’s been an important week,” coach Ernesto Valverde said. “Girona came in from a great run of form. We started badly, but luckily we replied quickly. They pressed up high, and as soon as we surpassed that early pressure, we had chances to score.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

“Messi? It’s hard to get used to the things he does. Just when you think you’ve seen everything from Messi, he surprises you, like his free kick, which looked easy but was very difficult to execute.

“He’s a player who has and feels responsibility towards the team, and he assumed it when we were faced with their early pressure."