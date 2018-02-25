Jose Mourinho Hints at Scott McTominay's International Choice Between England and Scotland

Jose Mourinho has hinted that young Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is nearing a decision as to which country he will represent at international level.

McTominay was born in Lancaster, but has said in the past that his international future may lie north of the border. He has Scottish heritage and has attended training camps with Scottish youth sides, but is yet to represent them at any level.

Mourinho suggested that McTominay's heart was swaying him towards playing for Scotland, despite the possible prospect of an England call-up as he establishes himself at Old Trafford.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“I have given Scott my advice but I think the advice of his parents is more important than mine,” said Mourinho, quoted by the Mirror. “His own heart is more important than my advice, because mine is purely from a career point of view.

“More important than his career is his feeling, his family’s feeling and also the overall situation with him. He’s going to have a very good career independently of his international choice – if he has the choice, because maybe Scotland or England don’t want to select him.

“But the most important thing is for him to feel good with himself.”

Another young player Scott Mctominay outstanding ... Just give players the chance ... Must be so many in the English system that have come through outstanding academies who just don’t get a do .... #JustSaying — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2018

Mourinho said last week that McTominay deserved an international call-up, and urged Scotland manager Alex McLeish to make the move "because it looks like England is missing him".

McTominay made his Manchester United debut against Arsenal in May 2017, and has started to come into the first-team recently after spending the first half of the season out of the side. He started against Sevilla in the Champions League last week and also played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

United won that game 2-1 to move back to 2nd in the Premier League. Their next match is away at Crystal Palace on Monday week.