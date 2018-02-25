Jose Mourinho Makes Huge Claim in Lead-Up to Chelsea Game Saying Liverpool Match Is more Important

In the build up to Manchester United’s fixture against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has delivered a huge sucker-punch against his former side, claiming playing Liverpool will be more important.





Mourinho enjoyed two trophy-laden spells in west London, bringing three Premier League titles, three League Cup’s and a single FA Cup triumph to Stamford Bridge, becoming Chelsea’s most successful manager along the way.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With Mourinho’s recent spell at Chelsea ending hardly amicably and the Portuguese’s very public feud with current Blues boss Antonio Conte, tensions could hardly be higher leading up to the match-up at Old Trafford, especially with both sides looking to mould their positions in the top four.

Mourinho has insisted that he doesn’t feel much emotion in the lead-up to the game, attempting to take the spotlight off of the Chelsea fixture by referring to United’s bitter rivals, Liverpool.

Last time #MUFC faced Chelsea at Old Trafford, both these men netted in a 2-0 win...



All the key info ahead of today's 14:05 GMT kick-off is right here! ➡️ https://t.co/MQFptyLaRx pic.twitter.com/iTHoPpR8km — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2018

Reported by football365, Mourinho said: “It’s any normal game and probably to play Liverpool in a couple of weeks’ time means more. Because for my club – and everyone knows that the most important thing is not me – and my club’s supporters to play Liverpool really has a special meaning.

“That’s the way I have to look at things,” Mourinho continued. “And I don’t have any bad feeling in relation to Chelsea Football Club to say, ‘Oh, I’m going to play against my former club, I am going to prove this, I am going to prove that’.

We've got all the stats and talking points you need ahead of tomorrow's game... 👇#MUNCHE https://t.co/HFtkhsqEhx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 24, 2018

“I’m not going to prove anything. In fact, every club I left – by my decision or by the board, which Chelsea was the only one – every one of my former clubs I have a very good feeling.

“I’ve never played against Inter since I left, but I played against Porto, Real Madrid and Chelsea. The feeling is just a good one. Not a special feeling.”

3 things to watch in Chelsea's visit to Manchester United https://t.co/uA1BkRgksE pic.twitter.com/oXR5cdDcip — FN24 (@FN24org) February 25, 2018

United dropped down to third in the Premier League yesterday following Liverpool’s 4-1 thumping of West Ham, but a win today will see them leap-frog the Reds once more.

Chelsea currently find themselves fifth, on the same points as fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur- having played a game less- and a win on Sunday will put the Blues on the same points as United, making this a must-win fixture for both sides.