Ernesto Valverde Determined to Win La Liga 'as Soon as Possible' After Girona Drubbing

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has insisted his side want to be crowned Primera Division champions "as soon as possible" but knows they must maintain their current levels if they are to reach their goal.

After going behind to Girona in the third minute following a defensive mix-up between goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and centre-back Samuel Umtiti on Saturday evening, Blaugrana fought back to stroll out 6-1 winners at the Camp Nou.

📊 [LaLiga] | Valverde's FCBarcelona set a new club record going 32 games unbeaten in LaLiga! 🔝



📍 27 wins

📍 5 draws pic.twitter.com/Xb0zhNzfJ1 — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) February 26, 2018

A Luis Suarez hat-trick, Lionel Messi brace and a stunning first La Liga goal from Philippe Coutinho helped Barça maintain their seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid, however, in the fallout, while speaking to Marca, the coach stated his side must continue in the same vein otherwise they may end up surrendering what looks a foregone conclusion.

"Who does not?", the Spaniard said when asked if he wants to pick up the silverware sooner rather than later.

Barça don't want to sell Dembele, unlike it was purported in some media reports earlier. The winger is in Valverde's plans and he has an important role to play at Barcelona not only this term, but also in the coming seasons. Club places complete faith in him. [md @BarcaInsider_] — Barcastuff (@barcastuff__) February 25, 2018

"Well, what the f***, of course we do. We want to be champions as soon as possible, and we only get it without failing. We want to continue to maintain this level."

Barcelona take on relegation-threatened Las Palmas on Thursday evening before welcoming Atletico Madrid to the Camp Nou for what could turn out to be a season-defining contest next weekend.

🗣 Reaction to #BarçaGirona as Valverde, Coutinho, Ter Stegen and Sergio talk with the press... pic.twitter.com/9riBFAJgFE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 25, 2018

Giving that they get past the Canary Islands side without a scare, a victory over Diego Simeone's men could fire Blaugrana 10 points clear of their nearest rivals with only 11 games remaining - one of which includes the second instalment of this season's El Clasico showdowns.