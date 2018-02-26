Fassone Admits AC Milan 'Didn't Expect' the Incredible Impact Gennaro Gattuso Has Had at San Siro

Managing director of AC Milan Marco Fassone has hailed the incredible impact that manager Gennaro Gattuso has had on his newly inherited squad, admitting that the powers that be at the club "didn't expect" the brilliant recent performances.

November saw former boss Vincenzo Montella relieved of his duties as Milan manager after a miserable start to the season following a huge summer spending spree. This meant that then U-19 coach Gattuso receiveed the chance to take charge of the under performing squad.

And now, after Milan's victory over Roma on the weekend, Milan find themselves back in the race for a UEFA Champions League spot. Fassone has spoken of the incredible job that the former Milan midfielder has done since taking over:

“Gattuso has done the simple things that a Coach with more experience than him would have done,” Fassone told Radio Anch’io Sport, via Football Italia.

“Maybe even we didn’t expect this and we can only take our hats off to his work. I also have to congratulate [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli, who pushed me to make this choice.

AC Milan's form in Serie A:



DWWWDWWW



Gattuso's turning it around 💪 pic.twitter.com/yQ7tbNGGEr — Dugout (@Dugout) February 25, 2018

“He’s proven himself to be a talented coach, and to have the great technical features. That being the case, it would be very difficult to lose him.





“The most surprising thing, however, is the speed of Gattuso in making the team motivated and able to achieve results. The lads believe in him, things have changed, winning helps you win."





While Gattuso has very much impressed during his time in the dugout, Milan are still taking no risks, and leaving his future as boss to be decided at the end of the season:





“In the end the results will take us forward. There’s an agreement with Rino and a very nice relationship, especially with Mirabelli.

“At the moment, for superstitious reasons, we don’t want to talk about the future. We’ll focus on Lazio and then Inter."