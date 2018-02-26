Former Newcastle Man Blasts Daniel Sturridge's Mentality After Limping Off Injured Against Chelsea

Former Newcastle United man Kieron Dyer has criticised West Brom loan star Daniel Sturridge, revealing he'd be embarrassed to limp off after less than 200 seconds as the England international did in the Baggies' clash against Chelsea.

The Liverpool striker completed a loan move to West Brom in January in a bid to find more gametime, as he had been frozen out by the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, the 28-year-old England man made only three starts at the Hawthorns before picking up yet another injury.

Despite being such a great talent, Sturridge's career has been defined by injuries, with the striker picking up 15 separate injuries since signing for Liverpool in 2013.

Subsequently, you'd have thought that out of anyone, a fellow injury-prone professional would be able to sympathise with the England international. However, former Newcastle and England man Kieron Dyer has revealed he'd have been embarrassed going off as early as the West Brom man.

"When I called Daniel Sturridge come off after three minutes, I felt for him - but I couldn't have done that," Dyer said.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I was so embarrassed every time I got injured I would try to get to half time or full time because the familiar sounds of the grounds when you number comes up are tortuous."

Despite going off with a hamstring issue, there is speculation that Sturridge could return for the Baggies for their next game as they travel to Vicarage Road as they prepare to face off against Watford.