Franck Kessie Reveals Difference Between Milan Manager Gattuso & Ex-Boss Montella After 2-0 Roma Win

By 90Min
February 26, 2018

Milan midfielder Franck Kessie says his side are being worked harder by new manager Gennaro Gattuso than previous boss Vincenzo Montella.

The Rossoneri struggled under Montella during the first half of the season but have thrived in recent weeks during Gattuso's reign, beating Roma 2-0 on Sunday night to move within seven points of fourth placed Inter.

With Milan now 11 games unbeaten in all competitions, Kessie believes his side are finally progressing, and that an increased work ethic has led to that improvement.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

"He's making us work harder," Kessie told Mediaset via ESPN. "With Montella, we were not working much, but it's different with Gattuso. Things have changed now and you can see the results on the field.

"We've got the same players in the dressing room as before. The difference now is that we're working more. It's like being part of a family here and the results are finally arriving."

Ivory Coast international Kessie has impressed in Milan's midfield this season after previously winning admirers with Atalanta, and has scored four goals and added three assists in 25 Serie A appearances this campaign.

Gattuso struggled during the early part of his tenure at Milan but results have picked up in recent weeks and the club now have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

However, with competition from Inter, Lazio, Roma and Sampdoria for a spot in Europe's elite club competition, Milan have plenty of work to do as we enter the final stretch of the season.

They will need more performances like their victory at Roma, where they won thanks to strikes from Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria.

